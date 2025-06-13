LABUAN: The historical site of the Labuan Botanical Garden is set to undergo a significant facelift with an RM5 million allocation recently approved by the National Landscape Department.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Mohd Sukuran Taib said the revitalisation project, scheduled to commence early next year, will focus on enhancing public amenities and preserving the garden’s cultural and ecological value.

“We are grateful for the RM5 million funding which will allow us to improve the infrastructure and overall experience at one of Labuan’s most iconic landmarks,” he said to Bernama today.

Sukuran said that among the key upgrades include the improvement of the existing concreted track, repair of the ageing gazebo and its platform, enhancement of the information centre and guard house, as well as the construction of a new open wall to improve visitor flow and aesthetics.

He said Labuan Corporation would also provide input and recommendations on the facilities requiring improvements to ensure the development meets the needs of the public and aligns with the garden’s historical significance.

“The Labuan Botanical Garden is not just a recreational space but also a living heritage. The planned upgrades will ensure it continues to serve future generations,” he said.

He noted that documentation and planning works are currently underway and expected to be finalised this year, paving the way for the project implementation in early 2026.

The Labuan Botanical Garden, locally known as Bumbung 12, began as the grounds of the Government House, the official residence for Labuan’s early governors, which was built in 1852.

This grand structure was eventually destroyed during World War II, leaving only the water storage tank.

The gardens themselves are credited to Sir Hugh Low, the Colonial Secretary of Labuan, who is also known for making the first documented ascent of Mount Kinabalu. He is also said to have planted many of the older trees within the park.

In 2001, the Labuan Corporation developed the gardens into a recreation park.