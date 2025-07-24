Road closures in Bukit Mertajam for St Anne Feast this weekend

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Several roads near the Minor Basilica of St Anne will be closed from 9 am Saturday to 2 pm Sunday for the annual St Anne Feast, one of Malaysia’s largest religious gatherings. The closures aim to manage traffic flow as over 100,000 visitors are expected.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris confirmed the affected stretch includes Jalan Kulim, from the Caltex petrol station to the Taman Bukit Indah traffic lights. Motorists from Kulim heading to Bukit Mertajam can use Jalan Rozhan or Jalan Sepakat, continuing to Jalan Muhibbah and Jalan Kampung Baru before exiting through Taman B.

For those travelling from Bukit Mertajam to Kulim, alternative routes include Jalan Kampung Baru towards Jalan Berjaya, then onto Jalan Song Ban Kheng and Jalan Kampung Baru, leading to Alma and Bukit Minyak. Another option is Jalan Kampung Batu through Taman B to reconnect with Jalan Kulim.

A candlelight procession on Saturday evening (7 pm to 11 pm) will also prompt rolling closures along Jalan Kampung Baru and Jalan Berjaya. All roads are expected to reopen by 2 pm Sunday.

The St Anne Feast, celebrated annually on July 26, draws pilgrims nationwide and internationally. The church was designated a Minor Basilica in 2019, reinforcing its significance in the Catholic faith. Authorities advise the public to follow traffic police directions and use suggested detours. - Bernama