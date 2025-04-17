KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was today told that a former Goldman Sachs banker, Roger Ng Chong Wa, will be interviewed by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s legal team in connection with the ongoing 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the defence will interview Roger Ng first before calling him as a witness, if necessary.

This development came after Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar asked the court for a specific date from the defence on when Roger Ng would need to attend court, should he be required to testify.

In 2023, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that Roger Ng had returned to Malaysia to assist in the probe into the 1MDB financial scandal.

Roger Ng, who faces a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York for aiding in the embezzlement of 1MDB funds, will be extradited to the United States to face charges related to the case.

On Oct 30 last year, Justice Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues.