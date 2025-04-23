Roger Ng to testify in Najib’s 1MDB trial tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Wa will testify as a defence witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial tomorrow morning.

Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that a recent development during an interview with Ng prompted the defence to request that his testimony be heard in court tomorrow.

The prosecution did not object to the request.

During this morning’s proceedings, Justice Sequerah ruled that Ng may be called to testify, notwithstanding the existence of a restrictive order issued by a United States court.

“This court is not prepared to wait for any variation sought. The US court order, which is a protective order, does not bind this court,” said the judge.

Ng, who was convicted in New York for aiding in the embezzlement of 1MDB funds and sentenced to 10 years in prison, is represented by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chua.

He is expected to be extradited to the US to face further charges related to the case.

On Oct 30 last year, Justice Sequerah ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case, ordering Najib to enter his defence.

Najib, 71, is facing a total of 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing resumes tomorrow.