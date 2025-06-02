KOTA BHARU: Part of the roof of the Haemodialysis Unit at Pasir Mas Hospital collapsed late last night, but no casualties were reported.

Pasir Mas Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Azmi Husin in a statement said his team received an emergency call via the MERS 999 system at 11.47 pm before deploying eight firefighters from the station to the scene.

He said his team arrived five minutes later and found that part of the roof of the hospital’s haemodialysis unit had collapsed.

“In addition, the fire department conducted a safety assessment of the building and found no risk of fire, explosion or ground movement in the area.

“We have also contacted the Public Works Department for further action, while the cause of the incident is still under investigation,“ he said.