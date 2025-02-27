RoTDA paves way for Malaysia’s National Robotics Roadmap

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening its position as a regional technology hub with the launch of the Robotics Talent Development Academy (RoTDA), a key initiative to develop a highly skilled workforce in robotics and automation.

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the initiative is a strategic step toward realising the National Robotics Roadmap (NRR30) 2021-2030, which aims to establish Malaysia as a regional robotics hub by 2030.

“Under the Talent Strategic Thrust of the NRR30, this initiative is expected to produce at least 1,000 new robotics talents annually, aligning with industry needs and global technological advancements,” he said at the launch of the academy today.

RoTDA’s development is spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, which leads the NRR Talent Subcommittee.

MOSTI’s agency, the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), has been designated as the academy’s physical operations centre and will serve as a one-stop hub for Malaysia’s robotics ecosystem, bringing together academia, industry, and government agencies.

The implementation of RoTDA involves a partnership between MOSTI and the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Digital, Ministry of Human Resources, Department of Higher Education and the Malaysian Board of Technologists.

MRANTI chief executive officer Datuk Wira Dr. Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said the launch of the RoTDA Consortium reflects Malaysia’s commitment to leading the development of AI and robotics talent.

“This is an excellent opportunity for stakeholders, including industry players, academics, entrepreneurs, and innovators, to collaborate and ensure the academy’s success,” he said.

RoTDA will also facilitate collaboration between universities, research institutes, and industries to develop robotics-related courses and training programmes while identifying critical industry-required skills.

Certification and training programmes will be designed based on market needs to ensure graduates and the workforce are well-equipped for technological advancements.

Additionally, RoTDA will offer research opportunities, industrial training, and technology transfer initiatives while strengthening connections within the national robotics ecosystem to enhance academia-industry collaboration.

Further information may be obtained at https://mranti.my/rotda.