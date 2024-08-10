KUANTAN: The royal wedding ceremony of the Sultan of Pahang’s son, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, and his partner, Tengku Natasya Puteri Tengku Adnan, will be held over three days at Istana Abdulaziz here.

The joyful news was shared via a post on the Kesultanan Pahang’s official Facebook page, announcing that the ceremony will be held on Oct 24, 25 and 27.

The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced several events in conjunction with the royal wedding, including the Midodareni, a pre-wedding introduction ceremony, and the traditional bathing ritual, held at Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur.

Also in attendance was Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Earlier, Tunku Azizah graced the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony of Tengku Natasya Puteri, also held in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Kesultanan Pahang, in a statement, said the wedding ceremonies of Tengku Muhammad Iskandar and Tengku Natasya Puteri will commence with the Istiadat Meletak Kerja (initiation of duties ceremony) at Istana Abdulaziz on Oct 22.

The bride’s father Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor will solemnise the royal couple at the Balai Mahkota Istana Abdulaziz on Oct 24.

“The ceremonies will continue with the Istiadat Berinai (henna ceremony) on Oct 25 and the royal reception on Oct 27. All events are scheduled to begin at 8 pm,” the statement read.

The solemnisation, berinai and reception ceremonies will be broadcast live on giant screens at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan and Dataran Muzium Diraja in Pekan.

Various exciting activities will be held at both locations throughout the royal wedding ceremonies.

The concluding ceremony, Istiadat Menutup Kerja, will take place on Oct 28.