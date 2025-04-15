PUTRAJAYA: The development of the national ruminant industry to achieve a Self-Sufficiency Ratio (SSR) of 25 per cent by 2030 and the implementation of the Fisheries Sector Climate Change Action Plan 2024-2030 are among the food security initiatives raised through the Executive Committee Meeting on National Food Security Policy Number 1 of 2025.

The meeting was tasked with formulating a proposal for a more inclusive national food security direction and proposing a government-focused strategy to address related issues.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the meeting which convened yesterday also discussed the implementation of aquaculture sub-sector reforms through research and development as well as the use of modern technology.

“The meeting this time detailed the effects of the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and its impact on the country’s agri-food sector.

“Additionally, the meeting also involved the integration of the Malaysian Food Composition Database (MyFCD) as a strategic component in national food security policy (consumption dimension) under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP),“ he said in a statement today.

He added that appreciation should be given towards the strategic synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry for successfully curbing price increases, and making this year one of the best in the history of price control ahead of the festive season.