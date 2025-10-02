SHAH ALAM: A Selangor state executive councilor stated today that the state government would always be open to criticism and feedback from residents over the Batu Arang waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Rawang near here.

Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim questioned the actions of Rawang Tolak Incinerator (RTI) Network in suggesting that he not chair the hearing session of the Selangor State Structure Plan 2025 that took place today.

“Such an action should not come up as we are always open, including providing hearing sessions to gather feedback or objections involving large scale projects, including the development of the incinerator.

“I don’t think RTI’s statement claiming I belittle their views and efforts is fair as I have already listened and processed their objections during a previous session organised by Selayang Municipal Council,” he told reporters after today’s session here.

RTI Network had suggested that Ng should not chair the session earlier today and claimed that he belittled their views and opinions regarding the Batu Arang incinerator.

Ng also said that he decided to withdraw from chairing the hearing session so that RTI Network could submit their objections to another chairman at the next session.

“I respect their request and based on the state government’s policy of transparency, I voluntarily withdraw and will organise another session for them soon,” he said.

As the executive councillor in charge of local government, he said he was supposed to chair the session but following the incident, state Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim or state Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah would take over for the following session.