Sabah election: GRS open to discussions with all parties, including BN to enhance cooperation - Hajiji

PENAMPANG: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is open to discussions with all parties, including Barisan Nasional (BN), in efforts to form a cooperation in the 17th Sabah state election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said although the GRS component consists of local Sabah parties, it does not mean that the coalition is not cooperating with parties at the federal level.

However, Hajiji who is also the Chief Minister stressed that GRS currently wants to focus on strengthening unity among its component parties and strengthening cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to develop Sabah.

“2025 is Sabah election year. This means that we will hand over the power to the people to decide through the ballot box in accordance with democratic practices. As the government of the day, GRS and PH will continue to serve and serve as long as this period of government is not over.

“The GRS and PH governments emphasise the importance of the principles of polite politics, unity politics and development politics as a model in leading Sabah towards progress and prosperity. The stance of the three principles is important to be preserved and continue to be practiced in Sabah,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the 39th Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Annual Delegates Conference at the Hongkod Koisaan Hall here today, which was attended by PBS Acting President Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Deputy Chief Minister II.

He was commenting on a statement by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, last Sunday (Oct 27) who was reported to have said that BN and PH had finalised cooperation to face the Sabah state election, which is expected next year.

Ahmad Zahid was reported to have said that he did not rule out the possibility that BN-PH and GRS, which govern the state, would work together in the election and had met with GRS key leaders and held discussions in general to improve understanding and cooperation.

The GRS component parties comprise Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP), PBS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

Asked about Dr Joachim’s suggestion for GRS to hold discussions on seat allocation for the 17th Sabah state election, Hajiji said the effort would be made and a GRS leaders’ meeting would be held next month on the matter.

In Kota Kinabalu, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick said in a statement that to the best of his knowledge, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has not formally discussed cooperation with any party to face the 17th Sabah state election.

UPKO is a component party of PH along with PKR, DAP and Amanah.