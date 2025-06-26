Sabah Electricity and UPPM sign MoU to expand power supply access

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (Sabah Electricity) and the State Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to guarantee electricity supply reaches every part of Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated that the one-year agreement aligns with the role of Community Development Leaders (PPM) in delivering top-tier services to local communities.

“This initiative supports the state government’s goal of ensuring all residents, particularly those in rural and remote areas, have access to electricity,“ he said in a statement after witnessing the MoU signing at Menara Kinabalu.

Sabah Electricity was represented by CEO Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, while UPPM Sabah’s director, Datuk Awang Kadin Tang, signed on behalf of the unit. State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and State Attorney General Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh were also present.

Hajiji highlighted that the partnership will enhance electricity connectivity in underserved areas, develop sustainable energy infrastructure, and raise public awareness about Sabah Electricity’s services, including energy efficiency.

“This collaboration will serve as a central platform for all matters related to Sabah Electricity’s services while creating job opportunities for locals,“ he added.