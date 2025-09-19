Sabah flood evacuees drop as Sarawak rivers remain above danger level

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has decreased this morning while several rivers in Sarawak continue to remain above their danger levels.

Sabah’s flood situation shows positive developments with evacuees at 22 temporary relief centres dropping to 2,602 people from 806 families compared to 3,325 people from 964 families yesterday evening.

According to a statement from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, all evacuees are now housed in 22 centres across six districts including Beaufort, Penampang, Membakut, Papar, Putatan and Sipitang.

Penampang recorded a decrease in flood evacuees while the other five districts remained unchanged in their evacuation numbers.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts no rain this morning in Sabah but expects thunderstorms this afternoon in the interior and at night across several other areas.

In Sarawak, the Disaster Management Secretariat reports that 13 people from three families remain sheltered at Dewan Suarah Marudi as of 6 am today.

The Public Info Banjir website indicates the river in Long Teru remains at 9.13 metres, exceeding the 8-metre danger level and showing an upward trend.

Marudi’s river level stands at 4.38 metres, surpassing the 3.25-metre danger level, while Lubok Piasau II in Limbang remains at 2.24 metres, above the 2.20-metre danger mark. – Bernama