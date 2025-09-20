Sabah floods: Banking sector offers financial relief for affected customers

KUALA LUMPUR: The banking industry has committed to comprehensive financial relief measures for communities in Sabah impacted by recent flooding.

The Association of Banks in Malaysia and the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia confirmed their member banks have activated multiple assistance programmes.

These initiatives include loan and financing deferments, rescheduling and restructuring options, complimentary replacement of banking documents and cards, special recovery financing packages, and waivers for late payment fees.

Both associations expressed deep sympathy for families who have lost homes, livelihoods, and loved ones during this disaster.

Participating banks are collaborating with non-governmental organisations to distribute food, clean water, and other essential supplies directly to affected areas.

“We understand that recovery takes time, and our member banks continue to be committed to supporting affected customers and communities,“ the organisations stated in a joint release.

They encouraged anyone experiencing financial difficulties to approach their banks directly to discuss available support options.

The banking sector’s outreach also includes guidance on flood relief funds, insurance and takaful claims, and other available banking assistance programmes. – Bernama