Sabah launches NADI Ambassador programme to boost digital literacy

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has become the first state to roll out the NADI Ambassador programme, a collaborative effort by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), and Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa. The initiative aims to promote digital literacy and the benefits of National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Smart Services, particularly in rural areas.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted that 50 UMS student volunteers were selected to participate in the programme. These ambassadors will also support MCMC’s Safe Internet Campaign by educating communities on responsible internet use.

“Sabah was chosen due to its past internet infrastructure challenges during the pandemic. We have been addressing these issues through tower installations and WiFi expansions. Now, we are reinforcing digital literacy through this programme,“ Fahmi said during the launch at UMS.

The NADI Ambassador initiative includes a two-day training session covering volunteerism fundamentals, NADI Smart Services, and cyber safety awareness. Upon completion, ambassadors will conduct briefings for schools, parents, and local entrepreneurs at 131 NADI centres across Sabah.

MCMC stated that 25 NADI centres have been matched with the hometowns of the volunteers to ensure localised outreach. The programme is set to expand to other universities nationwide in collaboration with student councils. - Bernama