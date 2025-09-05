Sabah Muslims urged to follow Prophet’s example in daily life

SANDAKAN: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged Sabah’s Muslim community to embody the life of Prophet Muhammad SAW through responsible daily practices and devotion to religion, race, and nation.

He emphasised that Maulidur Rasul celebrations represent more than just commemorating the Prophet’s birth but demonstrate love for him and commitment to following Sunnah and Islamic guidance.

“The Prophet established Madinah society on principles of faith, social justice, and inter-racial unity which should be adapted to Sabah’s diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious reality,“ he stated during his speech at the state-level Maulidur Rasul 1447H/2025M gathering at Dewan Masyarakat Sandakan.

Hajiji noted this year’s theme ‘Membangun Ummah MADANI’ aligns with government aspirations for building a society balanced in spiritual and material aspects while upholding Islamic values.

He announced that future state-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations will rotate among Sabah’s major towns to increase community participation with state leaders.

The Chief Minister also confirmed the ongoing Sandakan Islamic Centre project initiated in 2017 will become both a new landmark and enhance Islamic presence in Sabah’s second-largest city.

“We will continue developing Sandakan according to the SMJ Development Roadmap focusing on holistic growth given its strong potential in education, tourism, business, and trade,“ he added. – Bernama