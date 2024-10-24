Sabah Parks issue warning against climbing activities to summit of Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parks today issued a warning against climbing activities to the summit of Mount Kinabalu.

Sabah Parks, in a statement said the warning was issued following continuous rain, strong winds and foggy conditions on the mountain located in Kinabalu Park, Ranau.

The statement also reported landslides along the summit trail at kilometre 3.8, as well as fallen trees at kilometres 0.6 and 1.6.

“In light of these incidents, all climbers, mountain guides, porters and staff along the summit trail of Mount Kinabalu are advised to exercise extra caution at all times during any ascent to Panalaban.

“Safety monitoring and maintenance work are being carried out continuously from time to time,” the statement said today.