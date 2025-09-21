Sabah plans subsidy for PTPTN and Yayasan Sabah loan repayments

PENAMPANG: The Sabah government plans to introduce a subsidy policy to assist students with their National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and Yayasan Sabah loan repayments.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated this initiative aims to ease the financial burden on graduates and will benefit over 100,000 students.

He confirmed the policy proposal will soon be presented to the Sabah State Cabinet for review, particularly regarding the necessary financial allocation.

“I am confident that this policy is feasible for implementation, given the state’s future financial outlook,“ Hajiji said after officiating the Sabah Student Convention.

He emphasized this move reflects the government’s commitment to supporting Sabah students and ensuring educational accessibility.

Hajiji highlighted that since 2021, the state government has allocated over RM1.3 billion for education, representing the largest investment in Sabah’s history.

He reiterated the government’s strong focus on education and human capital development, viewing youth as Sabah’s future.

“This year, the government has allocated RM136 million in scholarships, benefiting thousands of students at various educational levels,“ he added.

Hajiji noted that over 14 initiatives have been introduced, including flight subsidies and SENTOSA assistance for students pursuing further education. – Bernama