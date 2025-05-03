SANDAKAN: Several initiatives are being implemented by the Sabah state government to address the state’s water supply issues, both in the short and long term, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said among these initiatives is the construction of the Kasigui Water Treatment Plant (LRA), expected to be completed in May.

This project will boost water supply in Putatan and parts of southern Kota Kinabalu.

Also, the completion of water pipeline construction from Telibong 2 LRA (Phase 2) to the Sepanggar area will benefit residents in northern Kota Kinabalu.

“As for the Kogopon 2 LRA in Papar, the project is still under construction and is expected to be completed next year, increasing the capacity of treated water for northern Papar, including Putatan,” he said during a working visit here today.

Shahelmey said the construction of the Ulu Padas water supply scheme will ensure long-term water stability for Sabah’s west coast.

On his visit to Sandakan, Shahelmey said raw water sources in the district are limited, adding that in the long run, a feasibility study on extracting water from the Kinabatangan River and channeling it to Sandakan should be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

He said currently, two out of ten raw water wells are operational, supplying 3.5 million litres of water per day to the Hiltop LRA and its consumers.

“From our visit to several wells, we plan to activate wells seven and ten. Once well seven is operational, the supply of treated water will increase to more than 4 million liters per day,” he said, adding that two additional tube wells will also be constructed.