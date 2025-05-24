PETALING JAYA: A disturbing act of cruelty has sparked outrage after a monkey, trapped helplessly in a cage in Desa Mocis, Sungai Buloh, was sprayed with blue paint in a shocking display of inhumanity.

The Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) has condemned the incident in the strongest terms, calling it a blatant act of animal abuse that demands swift and uncompromising justice.

The organisation shared the harrowing video on its Facebook page and urged anyone with information to immediately alert the police and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), so those responsible can be held to account.

“This is not just an act of cruelty — it is a criminal offence.

“Under Section 86 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), those found guilty face a fine of RM5,000 to RM50,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both,” SAFM said.

Calling on Perhilitan to act without delay, SAFM stressed that the investigation must be thorough and the punishment severe to send an unmistakable message: Malaysia will not tolerate the abuse of its wildlife.

“There is no place for such barbarity in a civilised society,” it said, adding that it will continue to track the case closely until justice is served.