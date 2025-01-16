BUTTERWORTH: Police have detained a salesman to assist in investigations into the discovery of a box containing a pistol, multiple magazines, and 67 live bullets along the shoreline of Robina Beach, here.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the 28-year-old man was apprehended at Teluk Air Tawar around 2.15 pm yesterday.

“Further investigations are ongoing and the man is currently remanded for seven days to assist investigations,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On Tuesday, an angler found the plastic-wrapped box containing the pistol and bullets on the shores of Robina Beach while fishing nearby around 4.30 am.

The case is investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.