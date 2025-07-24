Sandakan corruption case: Two more local authority officers arrested

SANDAKAN: Two more officers from a local authority have been remanded for five days to assist in a bribery investigation involving RM200,000 received from contractors since 2022. The suspects, a man and a woman in their 20s and 30s, allegedly facilitated corruption in exchange for repair work contracts.

Magistrate Yong Ching Hong granted the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) remand application at the Sandakan Magistrate’s Court. The suspects will be held until July 28.

Sources revealed that the pair are believed to have received bribes via bank transfers from contractors handling infrastructure repairs, including footpaths, fences, and mosque rebuilding projects. “The arrests follow five others remanded yesterday,“ a source said.

The two were detained between 7 pm and 8 pm last night after giving statements at the MACC office. Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrests under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and hinted at further detentions.

Yesterday, five individuals, including a Public Works Department engineer, were remanded for seven days in connection with the same case. - Bernama