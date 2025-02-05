SANDAKAN: Police have reported 54 online scams in Sandakan within the first four months of this year, involving losses amounting to RM4.3 million.

Sandakan police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 170 such cases were recorded last year, with total losses reaching RM23.06 million.

“The victims come from various backgrounds, including professionals, business owners, and retirees. Most of them are aged between 31 and 50, with 61.11 percent being men and 38.89 percent women,” he said in a statement today.

Ahsmon stressed that police take these crimes seriously and urged the public to remain vigilant.

He also cautioned the public not to become money mules by allowing third parties to use their bank accounts.

Those found involved may be investigated under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment of one to seven years, or both, upon conviction.