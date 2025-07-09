Sarawak agriculture department to register farmers via e-Tani system

KUCHING: The Department of Agriculture Sarawak has been directed to intensify efforts in identifying and registering farmers across all divisions in the state under the e-Tani system.

This initiative aims to streamline data collection for improved policy formulation and targeted assistance.

Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom emphasised the importance of capturing unregistered farmers in the system.

“There are still many unregistered farmers in Sarawak who are not yet captured in our system. I would like the Department of Agriculture, across every division, to identify and include these regular farmers,“ he said.

The e-Tani platform will enable the government to gather precise data on farmers, including their specific needs and locations.

Dr Rundi added, “This will allow for more efficient and targeted assistance, ensuring that no one is left out and that resources are used wisely.”

The announcement was made during the launch of the Sarawak Agriculture Census Interim Report 2024, highlighting the state’s commitment to enhancing agricultural support and development. - Bernama