SARIKEI: The Sarawak government has approved 46 new administrative building projects throughout the state under the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12), involving a cost of about RM1.2 billion.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki said of this amount, five are construction projects of the Integrated Government Administration Centres (IAC) at the divisional level. So far, a total of 16 projects have been completed in various districts and sub-districts, including the Sarikei IAC, which was inaugurated today, and the Serian IAC.

“A total of seven projects are currently in various stages of implementation, and these include the Bintulu IAC, Limbang IAC and Lawas IAC. Meanwhile, another 23 projects are still in the planning stage,” he said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the Sarikei IAC building today.

The new 12-story building, costing RM147.25 million, now houses around 500 civil servants from various government departments and agencies. Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the opening ceremony.

Abang Johari also announced plans for the construction of new quarters for civil servants, designed as modern apartments, involving an allocation of RM3.55 billion to build 3,672 units in 67 locations throughout the state.

“This development is a form of recognition and appreciation from the Sarawak government to civil servants as the backbone in the implementation of the state’s development agenda. Conducive workplace and residential facilities will enhance the quality of public service,“ he said.

The new Sarikei IAC building will house 10 departments and agencies under one roof, including the Resident’s Office, District Office, Land and Survey Department, Public Works Department as well as Rural Water Supply Department.

Also in operation will be the Sarawak Service Centre and Sarawak Government Counter on the ground floor of the building, which offers various digital services based on the “Whole-of-Government” concept.

This approach allows people to conduct transactions more easily, efficiently and with time-saving.

“This initiative aligns with the ‘One Stop Customer Centric Service Delivery’ approach that emphasises convenience and efficiency in delivering public services to the people,“ he added.