Sarawak Assembly sitting adjourns sine die; six bills passed

KUCHING: The 19th Sarawak State Legislative Assembly sitting adjourned sine die today, after eight days of proceedings since May 19, during which six bills were passed with an overwhelming majority.

The State Assembly Speaker, Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, announced the adjournment, after a motion to adjourn was tabled by Sarawak Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963, and State-Federal Relations), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (Amendment) Bill 2025, the first bill passed by the assembly, seeks to broaden the Centre’s powers by enabling it to commercialise intellectual property, apply for external funding, and form subsidiary companies to bring research outputs to market.

This was followed by the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2025, which, among other provisions, establishes a formal mechanism for the registration of waqf, or religious endowment lands, in the Sarawak land registry.

Other bills passed included the Infrastructure Development Trust Fund (Dissolution) Bill, the Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Supplementary Supply (2024) Bill approving an additional allocation of RM153,769,197, and the Supplementary Supply (2025) Bill for RM237,660,520.