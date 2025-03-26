KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) Sarawak has foiled a smuggling attempt involving various brands of cigarettes, worth over RM12.6 million, at unnamed premises along Jalan Semaba, here.

State Customs director Norizan Yahya said during the raid, conducted on Feb 12 at around 9.30 am, authorities arrested a 44-year-old local man.

“An inspection of the premises uncovered 16,656,000 sticks of kretek cigarettes of various brands, stored at the location.

“The estimated value of the seized cigarettes is RM1,499,040, while the total duty and tax involved is approximately RM11,142,864. Additionally, a Toyota lorry, believed to have been used for transporting the contraband, was seized, with an estimated value of RM80,000,” he said at a press conference, today.

Norizan added that the premises, located in a remote area, were believed to have been used as a storage facility for smuggled goods, before distribution to the local market.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which carries a fine between RM100,000 and RM500,000, imprisonment of six months to five years, or both, upon conviction.

“The public is urged to assist the Customs Department in combating smuggling activities, particularly involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles, and other contraband. They are also cautioned against participating in such illegal activities.

“Smuggling not only results in revenue losses for the country, but also poses a threat to national security and public well-being,” he said.

The public can report any smuggling activities by contacting the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs Office. The department assures that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.