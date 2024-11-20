Sarawak explores space industry potential with new feasibility study

KUCHING: Sarawak is currently initiating a feasibility study to assess the potential of the space industry, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the National Physical Planning Council has identified Sarawak as an ideal hub for the space industry, especially for satellite launches, due to its strategic location.

“Our geographical location near the equator offers an undeniable advantage. Launching from an equatorial site reduces costs and increases payload efficiency, making us comparable to world-class facilities like the Guiana Space Centre, attracting global partnerships to establish Sarawak as a key player in space technology and services,” he said when winding up the debate for the Sarawak 2025 Budget at the state assembly sitting here today.

Abang Johari, who is also the State Finance and New Economy Minister, said the initiative will position Sarawak as a key hub for satellite services, navigation systems, and space exploration for Southeast Asia.

“By venturing into this exciting field, Sarawak can lead in innovation, open doors for new opportunities, and create a brighter future for all,” he said, adding that the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MEASAT Global Berhad to explore joint projects, including satellite operations and management while focusing on developing local talent and expertise.