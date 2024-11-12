Sarawak eyes 609,000 Indonesian visitors in 2025

JAKARTA: The Sarawak Tourism Board is targeting 609,000 Indonesian visitors to Sarawak next year, drawn by its unique blend of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals.

Its ASEAN and domestic director Barbara Benjamin Atan said the board aimed to attract 580,000 Indonesian visitors this year, with Sarawak already welcoming 540,000 of them by October.

“We’re actively promoting our latest campaign ‘Gateway to Borneo’ to showcase the state’s unique attractions and experiences,“ she said in a media briefing in West Jakarta on Wednesday.

She said the campaign is organised in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia Jakarta and AirAsia, and the board is also working closely with the Indonesian Travel Agent Association (ASTINDO), and the Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA).

Barbara said the primary goal of the campaign is to position Sarawak, located on the world’s third-largest island Borneo, as a key tourist destination alongside Brunei, Sabah (Malaysia), and Kalimantan (Indonesia).

“Tourists can start by visiting the state’s capital, Kuching, before exploring other destinations across Sarawak and the island of Borneo,“ she said, adding that Sarawak is renowned for its unique ethnic diversity, with 34 distinct ethnic groups, each with its own culture.

Sarawak boasts two UNESCO World Heritage Sites namely Mulu National Park and Niah National Park, which further enhance its appeal as a must-visit destination, she said.

Barbara said there are direct flights to Sarawak’s cities including Kuching, Miri and Bintulu from cities such as Jakarta, Brunei, Singapore, and mainly Kuala Lumpur.

“I look forward to AirAsia and other airlines launching new routes, which will improve accessibility and attract more visitors,“ she said.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Bhd’s Sarawak Affairs director Hamdan Mohamad said the airline is planning to launch new routes from Kalimantan and a city in Java.

“Discussions are ongoing, but we will make an official announcement once they are finalised,“ he said.