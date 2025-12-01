SIBU: Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s outstanding leadership in spearheading Sarawak over the past eight years has not only gained recognition domestically but also internationally, especially in terms of exploring new economies.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the recognition directly introduced Sarawak globally and brought attention to the international community.

According to her, the international community expressed admiration for Abang Johari’s efforts to develop a new economy, especially in terms of new energy sources to develop Sarawak.

“When we go abroad, when I say I’m from Sarawak, they will talk about Premier Abang Jo. So there we can see how the impact has reached the international level,“ she told the media after the closing of the Kasih Komuniti and Advocacy Against Sexual Harassment @ Sibu Programme at the Sibu Jaya Community Hall today.

Nancy said Abang Johari’s speeches were different from other leaders where he talked about new things, innovations and how Sarawak’s economy could be improved.

Nancy, who is also the Member of Parliament for Santubong, said as an MP and federal minister from Sarawak, she was certainly proud of the achievements and recognition, as well as the insightful speeches and hard work put in by Premier Abang Johari to gain international recognition.

“We see that the new economy in terms of new energy sources has not only been admired in the country but also at the international level. Here, we can see how the impact has been brought internationally.

“He is no longer talking about tourism, he is talking about new things from any other leaders that can be used as an example,“ she explained.

She said Sarawakians are also proud to have leaders who are focused on making Sarawak a more developed region in the future and every time the budget is tabled, it will see an improvement.

Meanwhile, while congratulating Abang Johari, she said the Sarawak government led by Abang Johari had exposed and educated housewives on digital transformation, including in rural areas, for economic benefits before Covid-19.

Therefore, she said, when the country was hit by Covid-19, most of them could use digital services to carry out economic activities.

Tomorrow marks the eighth anniversary of Abang Johari’s appointment as Sarawak Chief Minister.