Sarawak hosts WVPAC 2025 to boost livestock industry and food security

KUCHING: Sarawak aims to position its livestock industry as a key economic driver by hosting the 23rd World Veterinary Poultry Association Congress in October 2025.

State Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom described the prestigious congress as a crucial platform for sharing ideas and technologies to strengthen Malaysia’s food and livestock sectors.

He highlighted the growing food import deficit, which reached RM7.2 billion in 2024, as one of the industry’s biggest challenges.

The high cost of animal feed remains the primary cause, prompting efforts to reduce import dependency through alternative solutions like biomass and Black Soldier Fly production for local feed.

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department director Datuk Dr Adrian Susin Ambud emphasised the congress’s role in placing Sarawak on the global map while expanding the state’s livestock industry.

He noted that Sarawak’s livestock industry currently achieves about 98% self-sufficiency but still imports certain products like chicken parts to stabilise market prices.

The state lacks a grandparent stock farm, which becomes crucial during disease outbreaks in Peninsular Malaysia despite having a fully integrated production-to-market system.

WVPAC 2025 Organising Committee chairman Prof Dr Abdul Rahman Omar confirmed over 1,500 participants from nearly 50 countries will attend the congress themed “Sustainable Healthy Poultry for a Healthier World”.

Twenty speakers from Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Thailand and several other countries will present on animal diseases, industry challenges, policy directions and emerging trends.

Malaysia secured the bid to host WVPAC 2025 in 2018 with strong government and industry support, creating a strategic platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration to enhance global food security.

The congress will feature a Gala Dinner officiated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on September 30 as part of its programme. – Bernama