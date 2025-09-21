Sarawak ICT Association urged to support PCDS 2030 digital goals

SIBU: The Sarawak ICT Association has been urged to play a crucial role in helping the state achieve its Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 aspirations of becoming a developed high-income region.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong stated that SICTA’s role has become increasingly important for expanding digital infrastructure across Sarawak.

He emphasised that SICTA could assist in human capital development by enhancing youth and workforce skills in artificial intelligence technology and cybersecurity.

The association can foster an innovation ecosystem by supporting startups, promoting research and development, and providing local solution platforms in priority sectors including agriculture, forestry and health.

This contribution will ensure SICTA not only celebrates past achievements but also shapes Sarawak’s future in line with 2030 aspirations.

The ministry remains committed to working with industry players like SICTA to develop digital talent and expand digital inclusion to rural and remote areas.

They will build a globally competitive local innovation ecosystem through these partnerships.

Sarawak should become not just a participant but a leader in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey.

The state can showcase how to build people-centric and AI-powered smart cities through these collaborative efforts.

SICTA has grown into a strong voice representing over 350 member firms with more than 3,000 employees across Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu during its 25-year history.

These member firms have made significant contributions to Sarawak’s communities and people throughout this period. – Bernama