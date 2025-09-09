Sarawak police act on Bintulu LNG security threat, situation safe

BINTULU: Sarawak police are actively pursuing the source of a security threat directed at the Petronas Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Bintulu. According to Sarawak’s deputy state police chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police Saifullizan Ishak, police are taking action on the ground after identifying the source of the threat.

Saifullizan assured the public that the area is safe and that police have the situation under control, with security measures having been increased.

Despite a security alert from the Malaysian National Security Council, Petronas stated that there has been no disruption to its Bintulu LNG operations or supply. The company is collaborating closely with authorities to address the situation. Petronas also affirmed that the safety of its employees, contractors, and the local community is its highest priority.

The Bintulu LNG complex is the largest of its kind in Malaysia and is a major global producer, exporting approximately 30 million cubic tonnes of LNG annually. The facility’s operations remain normal.