Sarawak Premier welcomes RM6 billion budget allocation from federal government

KUCHING: The RM6 billion allocation for Sarawak in Budget 2026 demonstrates the MADANI Government’s commitment to strengthening federal-state relations and ensuring balanced national development.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed gratitude to the federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for this significant financial commitment.

“This allocation can further strengthen the relationship between the federal government and Sarawak,“ he stated during the 79th Birthday Celebration of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Padang Merdeka.

He emphasised that strengthening the direction of economic development remains particularly important for Sarawak’s progress.

Budget 2026 provides Sabah and Sarawak with the highest development allocations at RM6.9 billion and RM6 billion respectively.

These figures represent substantial increases from the RM4.4 billion for Sabah and RM2.9 billion for Sarawak allocated in 2022.

The increased funding reflects the government’s dedication to narrowing infrastructure development gaps between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia states.

This commitment aligns with the spirit and principles of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The government has additionally maintained a RM600 million special grant allocation under MA63 for the coming year.

A separate RM350 million has been allocated to upgrade the road pavement structure along the red line section between Durin and Salim in Sibu.

These allocations bring the total value of public infrastructure projects in Sabah and Sarawak to RM48 billion. – Bernama