Sarawak warns against fake agents offering free education scheme

KUCHING: The Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) has issued a stern warning against individuals or groups falsely claiming to represent its Free Tertiary Education Scheme (FTES). The ministry confirmed it has never appointed any agents or third parties to facilitate applications for the programme.

Recent reports of parties soliciting payments or compensation in exchange for education opportunities under FTES have prompted the ministry to act. MEITD emphasised that such offers are fraudulent and illegal.

“The ministry will not hesitate to take legal action against those misusing MEITD or the Sarawak government’s name for personal gain,“ it stated today. The public is advised to verify official announcements only through Sarawak government channels.

“Always be cautious of unauthorised claims regarding free education,“ the ministry added. Genuine updates on FTES will be released exclusively via official government platforms.