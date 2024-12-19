School principal charged with child grooming

MARANG: A secondary school principal pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to two charges of child grooming by sexually communicating with a female student.

On the first count, Mohd Tajudin Mokhtar, 59, was charged with sexually communicating with the 16-year student in his office at 8.30 am last July 2.

The father of four is also charged with committing non-physical sexual assault on the girl by showing pictures of sexy girls on his mobile phone to her at the same location and time.

The charges are brought under Section 11(1)(a) and Section 15 € of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, respectively.

Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli (rpt Zur Azureen Zainalkefli) allowed him bail of RM10,000 with two sureties for both charges and also ordered him to not intimidate the victim and report himself at a nearby police station every month.

She also set Jan 14 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Maisarah Abd Razak, while lawyer Abdul Haiyyi Salim represented the accused.