School stabbing suspect had learning difficulties not mental issues

KLANG: The suspect who stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate to death at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, was only known as having learning difficulties.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar dismissed widespread claims suggesting the school knew the 14-year-old suspect had mental health issues as not true.

He stated that police are not psychiatric experts and must refer to appropriate specialists for assessment of the suspect’s mental state.

Shazeli confirmed the suspect had undergone remedial counselling managed by the school specifically to improve his learning ability.

The police are also looking into the influence of video games and certain social media content as potential contributing factors to the violent act.

Two more individuals have been called in to have their statements recorded as the investigation continues.

Results of the post-mortem on the teenage girl victim are expected to be known within a month.

Police are currently examining all aspects including the motive and any external influences that may have prompted the suspect’s actions.

Media reports yesterday stated that the teenage boy was found to have harboured a secret infatuation with the victim.

The teenager was remanded for seven days by a Magistrates’ Court yesterday to assist with the investigation. – Bernama