Seafood prices stable in Terengganu despite SST expansion

KUALA TERENGGANU: Amid concerns over the expanded Sales and Service Tax (SST), seafood traders in Terengganu have maintained stable prices, reassuring customers that fresh fish and other marine products are not affected by the new tax measures.

At Pasar Payang 1, fish seller Abdul Mubin Mohd, 59, confirmed that prices for various types of fish, including ikan selayang, kerisi, kembung, tenggiri, merah, jenahak, and selar, remain unchanged. “The prices stay the same because seafood is not included in the SST. Our purchase costs from fishermen haven’t increased, so we’re keeping our selling prices steady,“ he said.

Current market rates include ikan selayang at RM10 per kilogram (kg), ikan selar at RM12/kg, kembung at RM18/kg, ikan kerisi at RM16/kg, and tenggiri at RM35/kg. Abdul Mubin emphasised that traders have no reason to exploit the situation, as seafood remains exempt from the tax adjustment.

Another trader, Muhammad Syawal Aluwi Ishak, 40, highlighted the importance of ethical business practices. “In a competitive market, we can’t focus solely on profit. We must also consider our customers’ needs. There’s no justification for raising prices on fish, squid, prawns, or crabs,“ he explained.

Restaurant operator Mawarni Mohamad, 51, from Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, expressed relief over the stable prices, which help her maintain affordable meal options. “Alhamdulillah, prices haven’t changed. With the current economy, any increase could drive customers away. I prefer keeping profits modest to ensure their satisfaction,“ she said.