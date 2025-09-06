Search for missing Bota Kiri man expands to 5km radius

IPOH: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a victim who was reported missing near Sungai Perak in Sungai Baru Labu, Bota Kiri near Seri Iskandar continued today with the focus on searching areas covering a radius of about five kilometres.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting assistant director Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the search effort, which entered its second day, also received assistance from the police and fishermen’s associations.

“The search operation, which began at 8.30 am this morning with the assistance of the police, is focused on land within a five-kilometre radius after the information we received yesterday.

“The police also received the latest report on the sighting of an individual believed to be the victim in the area near the river, prompting the rescue team to conduct a simultaneous search on land and water in the afternoon, but the victim has not been found so far,“ he said in a statement tonight.

However, Shazlean said the search operation had to be postponed at 4.05 pm due to rain and will resume tomorrow.

Yesterday, Shazlean was reported as saying JBPM received a report of the man’s disappearance at 5.46 am.

The victim, Muhammad Nurman Mohd Nor, 27, reportedly did not return home since 2 pm on Wednesday, after putting the cow in the barn and informing his father that he wanted to bathe in the river. - Bernama