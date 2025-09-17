Search for Sabah electricity worker feared drowned suspended until tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department has suspended the search for a Sabah Electricity worker feared drowned after being swept away by floodwaters in Sungai Nuntunan, Apin-Apin, Keningau last night.

State director Mohd Pisar Aziz confirmed in a statement today that the operation to find the 35-year-old man will resume tomorrow.

The search operation began at 9.30 am today and covered a 40-kilometre radius along the Pagalan River, including Sungai Kampung Banjar, Sungai Kampung Mempikit and Sungai Kampung Rimbayan.

“The victim was first spotted at 1.06 am near Sungai Kepayan but was swept away by strong currents,“ he said.

“He was seen again at 1.15 am near Sungai Baginda, but rescue efforts were hindered by fast-flowing water.”

The incident occurred last night when three Sabah Electricity workers were caught in floodwaters en route to Kampung Nuntunan to restore power.

Two workers managed to escape while the third was swept away by the strong currents. – Bernama