Search underway for missing Sepang family of five

SEPANG: Police are searching for a family of five—a husband, a wife, and their three children—who have been reported missing since Jan 18.

Sepang district police chief, ACP Norhizam Bahaman, said in a statement today that a report on the family’s disappearance was lodged on Jan 19 by the younger sibling of the missing 37-year-old woman, who disappeared along with her husband and three children (two boys and one girl).

According to the report, the family left their residence in Persiaran Rimba Permai, Sepang, in a grey Perodua Alza with registration number WWT 8248 at 11.30 pm on Jan 17.

“On Jan 19, the complainant received a video recording from her sister, informing that she and her family were safe and at an unspecified campsite.

“However, police are continuing efforts to locate the complainant’s sister and her family,“ he said.

Norhizam urged those with information on the family’s whereabouts to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Kamaruzaman Shamsuddin at 03-83182222 or the Sepang District Police Headquarters at 03-87774222.

The family’s disappearance had previously gone viral on social media, with Instagram user @hudaamirhamzah, the younger sibling of the missing woman, sharing updates on the incident.