SIBU: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has implemented an emergency shutdown of the electricity supply in several areas across Kanowit, Song and Kapit due to rising floodwaters.

In a statement today, SEB identified the affected areas as the Kanowit Water Treatment Pump House, parts of Nanga Poi, Rumah Nyalong, and Sungai Baloh in Kanowit.

In Song, the impacted areas include Sungai Embuau, Sungai Manap, Sungai Song, Lubok Engkabang, Sungai Selibut, Nanga Kebiaw, Sungai Lijau, Temalat and Kampung Rian.

In Kapit, the blackout has affected Sungai Sibau Ulu, Nanga Tulie, Nanga Baleh, Pulau Pisang and Kampung Muhibbah Bleteh.

“Supply will be restored once floodwaters have subsided. To prevent potential electrical hazards such as fire or electrocution due to water damage, substations in flooded areas must be inspected and handled properly,” the statement read.

SEB expressed gratitude to consumers for their patience and understanding during this challenging time.

For any enquiries or assistance, affected residents can contact SEB’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or reach out via the SEB Cares application.