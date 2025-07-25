Second batch of LMS vessels construction on track, says defence minister

ISTANBUL: The construction of the second batch of three Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) by Turkish defence firm Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik (STM) at the Istanbul Shipyard is proceeding as scheduled.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that the first LMS is expected to be launched in April 2026, followed by the second in June 2026 and the third in August 2026.

“The construction of the second batch of LMS marks the first procurement following the signing of the government-to-government (G2G) memorandum of understanding (MoU) for defence acquisitions during my official maiden visit to Turkiye in June last year,“ he said during a visit to the shipyard.

He added that the progress of the construction is crucial as it sets a benchmark for the government’s new procurement approach.

After the vessels are launched, they will undergo system integration before Malaysia takes full delivery by the end of 2027.

The procurement will also include an Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP), expected to benefit Malaysia’s defence industry through technology transfer, with finalisation targeted by year-end.

Mohamed Khaled highlighted Turkiye’s experience in technology transfer as a model for Malaysia’s aspirations in strengthening its defence sector.

The LMS vessels, based on the Ada-class corvette design, will be equipped with ATMACA missiles and air defence systems.

Earlier, the minister attended the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul. - Bernama