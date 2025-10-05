Second victim dies in Bukit Kajang toll plaza accident after nine days in ICU

KUALA LUMPUR: Another victim of the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza accident has died after nine days in intensive care.
Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the 48-year-old male civil servant passed away at 11 am today.
He expressed regret over the second fatality in the September 27 four-vehicle collision.
The victim’s remains will be released to his family following completion of the post-mortem process at Kajang Hospital.
This brings the total death toll from the incident to two fatalities.
The accident involved a lorry suspected of brake failure, a car, and two SUVs.
A one-year-old boy died immediately in the crash while seven others sustained injuries.
Police had remanded the 42-year-old lorry driver until October 1 for investigation.
The case is being probed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
Naazron stated that investigation reports remain incomplete pending full analysis from relevant agencies. – Bernama