KOTA BHARU: A security guard pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of unlawful possession of dangerous weapons, namely three machetes, two days ago.

Nik Azahar Mohamed, 51, was charged with possessing three machetes measuring 51 centimetres (cm), 60 cm, and 62 cm unlawfully at Taman KUB, Kampung Chica, Kubang Kerian, here at 2.10 am on Jan 13.

The charge was framed under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli did not offer any bail. However, defence counsel Muhammad Husni Mubarak Ghazali appealed for a low bail, citing that the accused works part-time with a monthly income of RM700, supports a wife and a young child, and has health issues.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and set Feb 25 for the case mention and document submission.