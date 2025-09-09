Security tightened at Petronas LNG facilities after threats to employee

KUALA LUMPUR: Security measures have been intensified at all Petroliam Nasional Berhad liquefied natural gas facilities following threats directed at one of its officers in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the officer received threatening messages via SMS from an unidentified individual before filing a police report.

He stated that police are assisting in reinforcing security at all Petronas LNG installations while state contingents nationwide work to ensure facility safety remains controlled.

The government had previously directed immediate security enhancements at all Bintulu LNG facilities following the threatening communications.

The National Security Council announced this measure to facilitate an immediate investigation into the serious matter.

In a separate development, Mohd Khalid mentioned police are still awaiting the full report of the second post-mortem on Reserve Officers Training Unit cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin conducted on 30 August.

He expressed confidence in the hospital’s credibility to conduct the investigation and urged public acceptance of the findings.

The IGP presented appreciation certificates to three active blood donors from the police force during a blood donation event.

A total of 257 police members participated in the donation drive supporting Health Ministry efforts to maintain sufficient national blood supplies.

This initiative aligns with National Day celebrations by reflecting the spirit of togetherness, harmony and unity fundamental to building a peaceful nation. – Bernama