Security wall along Sungai Golok a strategic necessity says police chief

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat has declared that constructing a security wall along Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is no longer optional but a strategic necessity.

He stated this measure is crucial to curb smuggling activities, mitigate flood risks, and safeguard national sovereignty along the Kelantan-Thailand border.

The narrow and shallow geographical features of Sungai Golok make effective security control difficult even with advanced technology like artificial intelligence, drones, or CCTV surveillance.

“Sungai Golok is very narrow,” he explained, noting it takes only minutes for someone to cross into Thailand.

He proposed the government expedite the construction of a security wall or fence along the river buffer zone.

Mohd Yusoff highlighted the wall would serve a dual purpose as both a security barrier and a flood mitigation structure.

Of the 163-kilometre Kelantan-Thailand border, about 91 kilometres consists of river boundaries while the remainder is on land.

He noted the border terrain in Kelantan is far more challenging than in Perlis or Kedah, with some areas just metres apart.

“As Sungai Golok is narrow and shallow, it provides easy access for livestock and contraband smuggling,” he said.

He stressed that surveillance through drones and CCTV is insufficient as these technologies require continuous human supervision.

Drones need human operation while CCTV only records incidents without immediate response, he added.

Based on his year-long observation, he said a security wall remains the most comprehensive solution to curb border smuggling.

He cited developed countries like the United States and Mexico adopting similar measures for effective border control.

During the monsoon season, smugglers find it easier to cross as rising waters submerge the boundary line.

“When the river overflows, the border line disappears, and smugglers from Thailand take advantage of the situation,” he said.

Flood conditions also complicate police operations as some border posts become inundated, limiting patrols to boats.

Personnel are further constrained as they are required to assist flood victims during these periods.

During the dry season, the low water level allows smugglers to cross the border on foot within minutes.

The proposed security wall would enhance safety for police and other enforcement agencies like the General Operations Force.

“This is not just about security but also about safeguarding national sovereignty,” Mohd Yusoff emphasised.

He described the wall as a long-term investment for the country’s future.

In November last year, Bernama reported the Thai government welcomed Kelantan’s proposal for the security and flood control wall.

Narathiwat Governor Trakul Thotham said such a structure would be an important step in tackling cross-border crime. – Bernama