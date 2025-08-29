Segamat stays calm, life goes on after four quakes

SEGAMAT: Despite four earthquakes in a week, life in Segamat remains normal, with residents carrying on with their daily routines and economic activities.

Food stall operator Ahmad Asri Talib, 52, said his shop has been operating without any damage that would force it to close.

He said his eatery, located near Dataran Segamat, continues to attract customers and his business has not been affected in any way.

“Alhamdulillah ... I can run my business as usual, while at the same time keeping up to date on the latest developments regarding the earthquake as a precaution,” he told Bernama when met here today.

A resident of Taman Tasek Sejati, Buloh Kasap, Fahrin Salihin, 38, who was met after taking part in a rehearsal for the district-level National Day parade in Segamat, said he felt two aftershocks at 7.57 pm yesterday and 4.25 am today.

He said that when the tremor occurred yesterday, he had just completed his Maghrib prayers and recited Surah Yasin. He stepped out of his house to observe the surroundings.

He added that the tremors would not dampen his enthusiasm for participating in the National Day celebrations on Aug 31.

A Bernama survey around Segamat town found that shops and businesses were open as usual, people were out shopping and dining, schools were operating normally, and traffic on main roads was smooth.

No panic buying was observed at supermarkets or sundry shops, with food supplies and daily necessities reported to be stable.

A check on the Segamat District Office Facebook page also showed that a poster on the district-level 68th National Day celebration at Dataran Segamat organised by the local council had been uploaded, with no notice of cancellation.

So far, no property damage or casualties have been reported from the series of tremors, with security forces and relevant agencies continuing to monitor the situation to ensure public safety in Segamat.

Yesterday, the Engineering Seismology & Earthquake Engineering Research Group (eSEER) of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, together with the Malaysian Meteorological Department, visited the earthquake epicentre in Segamat.

The visit, which also involved the Segamat District Officer, rescue agencies and local authorities, was aimed at assessing the initial impact of the quake and preparedness levels in the affected areas.

This morning’s earthquake, centred at coordinates 2.7° North and 102.9° East, about 22 kilometres (km) northeast of Segamat at a depth of 10 km, was the fourth tremor recorded in the district this week.

Previously, Segamat recorded three minor quakes on Aug 24, 27 and 28, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1. - Bernama