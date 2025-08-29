Segamat struck by third minor earthquake

SEGAMAT: Segamat was once again hit by a minor earthquake yesterday night, marking the third incident in the area within a few days.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 7.56 pm, with the epicentre detected about 13 kilometres north of Segamat, Johor, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“Tremors were also felt around Johor. The Malaysian Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation,” it said in a statement on Facebook tonight.

MetMalaysia also urged members of the public who experienced the tremors to fill in a survey form to help the authorities obtain detailed data on the incident via the link, https://forms.gle/2oEMtASN33W6TV9g7.

In recent days, two minor earthquakes were also reported in the district, raising concerns among residents, although no damage has been reported so far.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia confirmed a 3.2-magnitude minor earthquake occurred in Segamat at 8.59 am, with tremors felt in several parts of Johor and southern Pahang.

On Aug 24, MetMalaysia confirmed two minor earthquakes, one measuring 4.1 in Segamat at 6.13 am and another of 2.8 magnitude in Yong Peng, 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang, at 9 am.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi said no reports of property damage, injuries, or fatalities had been received so far following the 2.5-magnitude quake.

Mohd Ezzuddin, who is also the Segamat District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairman, said based on initial reports, the tremor was felt by residents in Segamat and nearby areas.

“The security authorities and related agencies are carrying out further monitoring to ensure that the situation in Segamat remains safe, particularly for the public.

“The public is advised to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information and obtain the latest updates through official channels such as MetMalaysia and relevant government agencies,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said in a statement tonight that based on MetMalaysia’s analysis, the earthquake occurred in the Mersing Fault Zone.

He said the incident was the third aftershock since the main earthquake on Aug 24, 2025, and MetMalaysia would continue to monitor the situation and issue updates from time to time.

At the same time, he advised the public not to worry as the earthquake was of weak magnitude. - Bernama