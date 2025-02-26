Selangor Aero Park development MOU to be inked in March - MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) for the development of the Selangor Aero Park.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the agreement, scheduled for March, aims to develop the aerospace industry as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to drive economic growth.

“We have reached a mutual agreement with Khazanah and MAHB after several rounds of discussions. Insya-Allah, we will sign the MoU in March, and the agreement will be finalised as soon as possible.

“This is because, by June 2025, we will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for the Selangor Aero Park,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address during the state assembly sitting here today.

Amirudin added that the initiative is part of the state’s preparations for participating in the Paris Air Show, scheduled to take place this year.

He said the development of the Selangor Aero Park was first announced at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 in the United Kingdom last year.

“This time, we will offer a site that has already been approved and confirmed at the Paris Air Show exhibition to develop the aerospace industry further while strengthening Selangor’s presence as a key player in the sector,” he said.