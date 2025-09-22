Selangor confident of securing Starpower’s high-tech power module plant

SHAH ALAM: Selangor is confident of being the best base for StarPower Semiconductor Ltd to commence high-tech power module production operations in Malaysia.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state possessed world-class infrastructure, a mature industrial ecosystem, and a highly skilled workforce nurtured through talent development programmes.

Amirudin stated that StarPower was currently assessing potential sites in Malaysia for an initial investment of RM200 million, focusing on IGBT and SiC MOSFET module production.

“Selangor has all the advantages to be the investment destination of choice for StarPower, including its proximity to the nation’s main seaports and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport,“ he said in a Facebook post after visiting the company in China.

He added that the upcoming Speed Selangor policy, to be launched in October, would further accelerate investment approval processes for foreign investors.

Amirudin is undertaking a nine-day official working visit to China with a state government delegation starting today.

He noted that Selangor, through Sidec, is implementing semiconductor talent development initiatives with the establishment of the Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia.

Among ASEM’s flagship programmes are the National Semiconductor Excellence Programme, which offers circuit design training, and the Global Semiconductor Exchange Programme, which sends graduates for training in Shenzhen.

StarPower is a global leader in power module technology, specialising in the design and manufacturing of components such as IGBT and SiC MOSFET. – Bernama